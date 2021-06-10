Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hosts star-studded grand opening event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just off The Strip, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is celebrating its complete grand opening Thursday night. The property first opened its doors to guests back in March.

This is a day Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has been waiting for now that everything on the property is finally open.

That includes the Elia Beach Club, which is brand new for the property. It boasts this beautiful pool and cabana area, all inspired by Mykonos, Greece.

To celebrate all the excitement, some big names dropped by Thursday.

Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, kicked things off with a champaign toast and splash with some resort officials and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak — all highlighting the return of Las Vegas!

This also kicks off what the property is calling “Unstoppable Weekend.”

There are big-name artists performing Thursday, including singer Christina Aguilera, chart-topper Flo Rida, and iconic DJ Mix Master Mike.

Unstoppable Weekend runs now through Sunday.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which was formerly the Hard Rock, first opened in March.