Virgin Hotels Las Vegas announces March 25 opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will open its doors on March 25. The company made the announcement Thursday evening.

“It has been a journey, but to finally reach this milestone and confidently announce our opening date would not be possible without our incredible partners and construction team,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality and owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, in a news release. “Today we are not only celebrating the fact that we finally get to welcome back guests to the most exciting resort to open in Las Vegas in years, but we also get to bring our team members back to work.”

The resort, just off the Las Vegas Strip, is touted as a “reimagined” and “re-conceptualized” casino resort by the company. It has three hotel towers, featuring 1,500+ chambers and suites.

Additional features include:

60,000-square-feet Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Five-acre desert pool oasis with multi-functional event lawn

Live music and entertainment theater built to hold 4,500

24 Oxford showroom which can serve 650 guests

Exclusive portfolio of 12 food and beverage venues

The resort is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.