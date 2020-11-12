Virgin Hotels Las Vegas accepting 2021 reservations, debuts new ad campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reservations are now being accepted at the newly remodeled Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. Rooms will be available beginning Jan. 15, 2021.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is also introducing a new advertising campaign, which has launched in Southern California and will be expanded in the coming months.

The “Us. Unstoppable.” campaign is the brainchild of leading creative agency, OH Partners, who the property has retained to lead Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ brand launch strategy and creative execution.

Filmed over three days in the Jean Dry Lake Bed outside of Las Vegas, the commercial follows a diverse and dynamic group of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas guests as they journey through the desert and discover the modern oasis that is Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The ad celebrates the individuality, creativity, spunk and charisma that each guest possesses.

The health and safety of the crew, talent and all individuals on site were of the upmost importance to the property and OH Partners, and all local and state-mandated regulations were followed.

In conjunction with the ad campaign launch, chambers, what rooms are called at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, are available for bookings now on the property’s new website.

The property will feature three unique towers, Opal, Canyon and the all-suite Ruby Tower, offering guests a variety of experiences and each chamber will offer sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip, surrounding valley or the property’s five-acre pool oasis.

“We are working diligently to make the vision of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas come to life as we welcome our first guests in just 64 days,” said Richard Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will usher in a new era of the Las Vegas guest experience, offering signature amenities exclusive to the property. In addition to the exciting and functional chambers and suites, the property will also incorporate a passion for food and beverage with a spectacular restaurant collection, bar offerings, spacious casino floor, entertainment, and more, making Virgin Hotels Las Vegas a must-see destination in the city,” added Bosworth.