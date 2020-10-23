Virgin Hotel Las Vegas release photos, details about outdoor pool and entertainment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, revealed details of its one-of-a-kind pool and entertainment complex Friday. The outdoor pool and entertainment area encompassing five acres which has been transformed into a modern desert oasis.

The new outdoor experience combines a resort pool, dayclub, The Promenade, and Event Lawn, which, together, create an interactive and engaging new pool and entertainment vibe amidst a culinary party atmosphere.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will debut to the public on Jan. 15, 2021.

The property’s new resort pool is mere steps away from all the action inside the hotel and casino, and it is nestled among a distinctive modern desert landscape, creating a dramatic backdrop to the Mediterranean-style décor and custom furnishings that will serve as one of the social nexuses of the property. VIP-style cabanas and daybeds offer a blissful escape for an intimate and playful experience, especially for resort guests.

The resort pool aligns with The Promenade, which takes guests along the meandering pathway that encompasses the property’s new Event Lawn as well as a number of spectacular culinary destinations, including Olives from award-winning chef Todd English, Hakkasan Group’s Casa Calavera, and Kassi Beach Club from restauranteur Nick Mathers, in addition to Money, Baby!, the new sports and entertainment venue from Clive Collective which is adjacent to The Promenade and includes a patio that is perched above the resort pool for ideal people-watching.

The high-energy Promenade and resort pool will intersect for an insatiable indoor-outdoor vibe, and each restaurant will have outdoor seating and views of the pools and Event Lawn. The resort pool will open in March 2021.

The luxe two-story Mykonos-themed dayclub will feature an exclusively designed open-air entertainment stage, offering elements of a music festival with the flexibility to present a variety of DJ beats. Multi-level bar experiences and made-to-order, beach-side bites from the poolside restaurant top off the excitement of the new dayclub, which is scheduled to open in April 2021.

The outdoor Event Lawn turns open space into an entertainment venue for one-of-a-kind functions, including concerts, private events, and a space for guests to engage in resort activations. The Event Lawn connects seamlessly to The Manor, a new indoor event space, which opens out to the resort pool and The Promenade.

“Our new pool and entertainment complex will connect the entire property,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “The five-acre paradise will serve as a gathering place for guests as they savor amazing restaurants, elite pool experiences, and entertainment, all while enjoying the incredible weather of Las Vegas.”

Editor’s Note: All photos courtesy of Virgin Hotel Las Vegas