Violent weekend has police investigating three murders across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A violent start to the weekend has police around the valley investigating three separate overnight murders.

The first happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night in the far northwest valley, near Centennial Parkway & the 215. Minutes later, another homicide occurred in the southwest valley, near Hacienda & Decatur. Then around 4 a.m., a body was found in North Las Vegas, near Civic Venter & Cheyenne.

8 News Now spoke to witnesses, who say this was nothing short of a wild weekend.

Investigators tell 8 News Now several homeless people live in a drainage canal near Hacienda & Decatur. Metro Police say a man repeatedly stabbed a woman there Friday night, after a group of people got into an argument.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Mario Campuzano. “When I got there, she had already passed.”

Campuzano, who also lives in the drainage canal, told 8 News Now he saw the gruesome aftermath. The person responsible is still on the run, and our crew saw Metro Police drive around the area all day Saturday.

“It’s very shocking,” Campuzano said. “It’s devastating almost, to think somebody could do something like that to another person.”

About ten minutes earlier, Metro Police responded to a deadly shooting at a home near Centennial Parkway & the 215.

“Officers received a 911 call from an 11-year-old child inside the residence who reported that his mother had been shot by his father,” Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said during an early morning police briefing.

Investigators say the man was taken into custody and faces an open murder charge. The child was not hurt and is now in protective custody.

North Las Vegas are also investigating a deadly shooting near Civic Center & Cheyenne. Detectives say around 4 a.m. Saturday, a man was found in an apartment complex parking lot, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Janet Dinman lives across the street and says she called police.

“We heard six gunshots,” Dinman said. “It’s scary. I guess I’m kind of used to the neighborhood now, but it’s sad. You hate to hear that happen to anybody. But it’s not a good neighborhood.”

North Las Vegas Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Meanwhile, Campuzano is hoping Metro Police will find the person who killed his friend.

“It’s just a tragic thing that didn’t need to happen,” Campuzano said.

If you know anything that can help police with any of these homicide investigations. You are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.