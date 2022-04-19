LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students in the Clark County School District were back in class Tuesday after spring break. This is the first break following what has been a violent semester.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara acknowledged the issue in an email where he said violence will not be tolerated.

However, some staff and parents expressed concerns about returning to school and said they are still worried about violence on campuses.

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, CCSD has had more than 5,000 incidents of violence reported on school campuses.

Jara sent an email to parents Monday stating violence will not be tolerated at schools. He also asked parents to show support for their children.

“I just worry about my kid, you know? Like all the kids, just not my kid. I hope the violence stops,” said Luis Alberto, parent.

“My daughter was just hit in the head two months ago by another kid from another school. The principal here is a good principal but the other principal from the other school was not with it,” said Justina Carpenter, parent.

She is not convinced Jara’s message about not tolerating violence will make much of a change.

Jara also states that this isn’t just a school district issue but also a statewide problem. He said what happens in our schools also mirrors what is happening in our community.

A rally hosted by the Education Support Employees Association, or ESEA, will be held at Eldorado High School at 3 p.m. Tuesday with the goal of bringing awareness to this issue.