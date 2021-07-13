Vintage train ride is a road trip away from Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KLAS)- The Nevada Northern Railway, a National Historic Landmark, is a little over a 3-hour drive north of Las Vegas and is nestled in the city of Ely in White Pine County.

Courtesy: Nevada Northern Railway

Courtesy: Nevada Northern Railway

Courtesy: Nevada Northern Railway

As part of its summer attraction, the historic railway has an incredible ride for astronomy buffs, couples, friends, and families looking to escape the Las Vegas heat. The “Sunset, Stars and Champagne” summer experience will blast you back in history on a unique vintage train ride, pulled by an antique diesel locomotive that will take you to the perfect spot, with champagne in hand, where you will gaze upon what they promise is a “spectacular western sunset.”

According to the railway’s website, White Pine County, located in Eastern Nevada, is a vast and wide-open space with minimal light pollution; thus, it gets some of the darkest skies in the lower 48 states. So, once the sun sets and away from the Ely city lights, passengers get a “spectacular view” of the stars, planets, and satellites above the skies.

Nevada Northern Railway Instagram

The “Sunset, Stars and Champagne” train rides on select Saturday and Thursday evenings; seating is limited, and they recommend making reservations ahead of time.

Courtesy: Nevada Northern Railway

For more information about this unique experience, click here.