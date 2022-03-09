LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vintage Market Days announced its return to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin with its spring-inspired “Vintage Soiree” from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10.

The Early Buying event begins Friday, Apr. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and general admission begins Saturday, Apr. 9 until Sunday, Apr. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vintage-inspired indoor and outdoor market will provide shoppers the opportunity to find fresh vintage styles, novelties and décor to help them brighten up the incoming spring season.

Each market vendor will feature their choice of vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishing, consumable treats, and seasonal plantings.

Food trucks including The Edible Brunch, Tiki’s, and Snowie Paradise will be present in communal areas of the event designed by Modern Vintage Rentals.

All $2 water sales will also go toward non-profit Serving Our Kids to help provide weekend meals to underprivileged children in Southern Nevada.

Admission for children under 12 is free, and tickets to attend the early buying event are $15 each. Once purchased, tickets are good for re-entry into the event all weekend. For more information, visit this link.

Vintage Market Days on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin will be at 1825 Festival Plaza Dr.