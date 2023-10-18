LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An open air, vintage-inspired market is returning to Downtown Summerlin with a themed event at the end of October.

Vintage Market Days, a market featuring upcycled antiques, vintage finds, unique clothing, food trucks, handmade treasures. home decor, and more, announced its return to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin with its fall-inspired, themed event “Home” that is taking place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

Each ticket enables guests to experience an array of artists, designers, and Vegas natives debuting unique-to-market finds alongside out-of-state vendors. Each vendor will feature their choice of true vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings, and much more.

In addition to unique finds, various vintage pieces, and one-of-a-kind creations, attendees can expect photo-worthy backdrops and live entertainment provided by Jeremy Cornwell.

Vintage Market Days’ “Home” Early Buying event takes place Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General Admission is Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate. Once purchased, tickets are good for re-entry into the event all weekend. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Vintage Market Days website.