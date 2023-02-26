LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Las Vegas is what some would call a hidden gem in the far east side of Henderson. This hidden gem is starting to see more development after a long period of vacancies.

Xander Holm, the supervisor of the Village at Lake Las Vegas, shared with 8 News Now just how much of a development boom he and others have seen at the outdoor shopping venue as three new stores opened this year.

“I’ve seen more businesses come in and seeing the people see it and take pictures, everyone is talking,” Holm said.

Two of the new businesses are retail stores, a designer consignment shop, MaidenLane, and a clothing boutique, Apricot Lane.

“When we found this area, we were so excited, like a hidden gem,” Brittney Flow, owner of MaidenLane said. “I didn’t expect to get the interest as must interest into designer consignment as we are getting now.”

MaidenLane at the Village at Lake Las Vegas (KLAS)

The owners of these two stores told 8 News Now what drew them to the area and how business has been so far.

“It was an easy decision to make when I saw all the new home development between Cadence, which has almost 5,000 new homes and you see all the development here,” Barabra Kennedy, owner of Apricot Lane Boutique said. “I thought this would be a great location and I wanted to get going before all the spaces were taken and we are going to be full.”

Apricot Lane at the Village at Lake Las Vegas (KLAS)

The owner’s nephew of the Italian-inspired breakfast cafe, De Roma, shared what they are optimistic about for the future of the cafe.

“He cares a lot about this place because it brings the name of his grandfather so his plan is to try to open different locations, so this is the first one,” Giuliano Giudice said.

As for other businesses set to open soon, a pet grooming place, a furniture store, and a UPS store are all in the works.