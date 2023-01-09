LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vigils and a balloon release are scheduled over the next few days to celebrate the life of Ashari Hughes who died after she collapsed last week during a flag football game.

The 16-year-old collapsed Thursday evening after suffering a medical emergency on the field at Desert Oasis High School and despite efforts by staff and paramedics, she later died.

The cause of her death is still pending, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

“Little did we know this would be her final sophomore game,” said her parents on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses. “She was passionate, loving, and determined. She loved music, dancing, and bringing around all the people she loved. She called football the real love of her life!”

Ashari Hughes (Credit: GoFundMe)

Hughes, who was currently a student at Desert Oasis, previously attended Centennial High School and that is where Monday’s vigil will be held.

MONDAY:

The vigil will be today on the football field at Centennial High School. The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the vigil will begin at 4:30 p.m., according to a post on her family’s Facebook page.

TUESDAY:

There will be a celebration of life balloon release on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Doolittle Community Center at 1950 J Street at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY:

A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Desert Oasis High School football field. The vigil will start after at 7 p.m. after the football games end.

The GoFundMe page has generated more than $51,000 in donations for the Hughes family.