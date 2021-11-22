Vigil to remember Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee scheduled Friday, Nov. 26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vigil to honor and remember Kenny Lee of Lee’s Discount Liquors is scheduled Friday, Nov. 26, at 9:30 a.m. in the northwest valley.

Lee, 53, died Friday in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Northern Nevada.

The “red balloon vigil” will be at the company’s location at 7291 W. Azure Drive, at the corner of Azure and Tenaya Way.

“The public is invited to show up, tell their favorite Kenny Lee stories and write a message on one of the 500+ red balloons that will be released at 10:25 a.m.,” according to an announcement from the company.

The family requests that donations be made in remembrance of Lee to New Vista at https://newvistanv.org/. New Vista provides people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities equal opportunities and supported living arrangements so they may experience life to the fullest. The organization is important to the Lee family.