Vigil to be held Thursday for bicyclist killed in attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be a vigil held Thursday, Oct. 29, for Michelle “Shelli” Weissman, who was killed Sunday morning while riding her bike on Hollywood Boulevard in the east valley.

Police say a minivan passenger leaning out of the window intentionally pushed her.

8 News Now spoke exclusively with Weissman’s husband on Tuesday about the sudden and tragic loss of his wife.

“Something I could not imagine or dream up if I even took the hardest effort I possibly could,” said husband Lonny Weissman.

The candlelight vigil for Shelli will be held at 4 p.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where the deadly incident occurred.

Photo of Shelli and Lonny Weissman

Vigil information for Shelli Weissman

Shelli was the hotel director of the Cannery Hotel and Casino on Craig Road.

Friends described her as compassionate, kind and caring.