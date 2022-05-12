LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vigil will be held for slain 2-year-old Amari Nicholson Thursday night to honor one year since the boy’s death in May 2021.

“Please join us to remember Amari and to let him know that we have not forgot about him and he will always be remembered as Vegas’ Child. Please feel free to bring a candle to leave at the site or anything else you might want to leave in his memory,” a Facebook post announcing the vigil partially read.

The vigil will be held at the Siegel Suites Paradise near where Amari’s body was found, located at 2000 Paradise Road. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Amari was found on May 12, 2021 near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue after his alleged killer, Terrell Rhodes, allegedly told investigators he had buried the boy in that area. Rhodes was left to watch Amari, his girlfriend’s son, on May 5.

Picture of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

According to Amari’s mother, Rhodes had initially told her that an unknown family member came to pick the boy up on May 5. He later admitted he had beaten the boy to death, according to police.

“He was an innocent soul,” Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, said during an interview with the 8 News Now I-Team. “…He was always a happy baby. And now, we just gotta live through what he loves the most to keep his spirit close to all of us until that one time we could see him again.”

A vigil was held for Amari on the day his body was found a year ago outside the Emerald Suites, where Rhodes told police he had killed the boy.

“The only thing I can say is that my grandson will no longer be abused. He’ll no longer be hurt, and he can watch over us from now on and I will never be the same after losing him,” said Carrie Howard, Amari’s maternal grandmother.

Carrie Howard and Amari Nicholson (KLAS)

Rhodes remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. His case was set to go to trial on May 9, 2022, but a judge ruled on May 3 that a status check will be conducted in 90 days on Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. A new trial date could be set at that time.