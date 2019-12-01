Vigil to be held for single mother of 3 who was killed in suspected DUI crash on Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Monique Prado, the mother who lost her life in a suspected DUI crash Thanksgiving morning, says they will be holding a vigil for Monique Sunday night.

The vigil will be at the Russell and Durango intersection in the southwest valley, where the crash happened. Monique’s family says the vigil, which will begin at 5 p.m., is open to the public.

Nathanial Postelle, the 27-year-old suspect police say was involved in Thursday morning’s crash, was in court Friday where a judge set bond at $250,000.

Officials say Postelle was driving home from a friend’s house impaired around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran a red light at the intersection of Durango and Russell, and t-boned the 32-year-old mother of three.

Postelle is facing DUI charges including DUI causing death and possession of a controlled substance.