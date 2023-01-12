LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members and friends of a tow truck driver who was shot to death while on the job will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a man they say was devoted to his family and community.

Jonet Dominguez was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at All-In Towing, a tow company business where he was a co-owner.

Jonet Dominguez and his family. (Credit: Gofundme.com)

“He leaves behind his beloved wife and 9 children, who are trying to come to terms with this devastating loss,” wrote a family friend on a Gofundme page. “As we grieve, we also remember the selfless and compassionate spirit that was Jonet. He was an amazing father, husband, friend, and leader who always wanted to help others in any way he could.”

The account was set up to help pay for Dominguez’s funeral and help his family get through this difficult time.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 27-year-old Jaton Herder went to the towing business to pick up his rented Tesla that was towed but he didn’t have the proper paperwork. When Dominguez wouldn’t release the car, Herder shot him, police said.

The candlelight vigil will take place Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. outdoors in a field at Awaken Las Vegas Christian Church at 7175 W. Oquendo Avenue, near Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard. (The family changed the location to accommodate more people)