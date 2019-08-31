Vigil held to celebrate life of Sharon Harrell

Local News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than one hundred people gathered Friday night to celebrate the life of Sharon Harrell.

They held a vigil at TC’s Rib Crib on Durango. That is the business she owned along with her husband.

According to several posts on social media from those close to her, Harrell was found dead Wednesday evening. She had been missing for nearly a week.

Metro said a body was found in Harrell’s car late Wednesday night, but Metro has not confirmed that the body was that of Harrell’s. We have not heard back from the coroner either.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories