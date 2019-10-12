Vigil held, GoFundMe set up for mother and son killed in fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after a mother and son were killed in a tragic house fire, their loved ones are gathering to honor them. The Clark County Coroner confirms 47-year-old Renai Palmer and her 6-year-old son Gavin, died Tuesday after a house fire near Oakey and Cimarron.

On Friday night, a vigil will be held for them at Centennial Hills Park near Buffalo and Elkhorn around 6:30 p.m.

Renai’s friends, who were overwhelmed with grief, said she was fun, outgoing, and an amazing mother. Renai’s friends also told 8 News NOW about the bond she and Gavin shared saying the two were always together.

Above is a picture slideshow the family shared with 8 News Now.

“For this to happen, it’s horrible — absolutely horrible, and I hope they get to the bottom of this because our hearts are broken,” said Kristen, Renai’s friend. “We lost such an amazing mother, a friend, and it should not have happened to her.”

Sean Murray, Gavin’s father describes his son as a smart and sweet boy who loved race cars.

Police are still investigating what caused Tuesday’s deadly blaze.

Gavin’s dad set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his funeral. Go here to donate. Renai’s friends have started a GoFundme for her funeral expenses as well.