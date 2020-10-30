Vigil held for bicyclist killed in east valley attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after a senseless act led to her death, those who loved Michelle Weissman held a vigil to honor her life Thursday.

“There’s certain people in this world that people cannot find a negative word for,” Weissman’s longtime friend and high school sweetheart Michael Lucchesi said of her. “She’d be one.”

“She was very close to being perfect,” Michelle’s best friend Elena Presilla added. “I know there is nobody that is perfect, but she was pretty perfect.”

NOW: Loved ones are holding a vigil for Michelle “Shelli” Weissman.



The 56-year-old was attacked And killed while riding her bicycle here in the East valley Sunday.



Friends & family are gathering at the accident site. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/PB3926PxE0 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) October 29, 2020

What started as a chat between friends turned into a powerful image of sadness and support, as more than 100 people gathered to remember Michelle in the spot where she was last alive.

“It was just senseless what happened,” Presilla said. “Just senseless.”

The 56-year-old was killed while riding her bicycle along Hollywood Boulevard near Sahara Avenue Sunday, when police said a minivan passenger leaned out the window and intentionally pushed her.

“She wouldn’t want us to be angry, she wouldn’t want us for revenge,” Presilla explained. “She just wants us to move on and be better people.”

Balloons were just released in honor of Michelle. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7DMdfwdqYk — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) October 29, 2020

However, those who knew Michelle best don’t want to focus on her death, but instead choose to highlight her rich life.

“We did not expect this outcome,” Michelle’s friend and event organizer Yaneeka Marshall told 8 News Now of their original plan to remember her. “This started as a small chat group and it just snowballed into a lot more, and I’m proud.”

They said the considerable crowd represents the mark Michelle made in a world that will never forget her.

“That’s probably the only positive thing from this,” Lucchesi said. “That people are coming together.”

“We’re going to get through this,” Presilla concluded. “We are going to get through this for her.”

Police said the man who leaned out the passenger side of the minivan to push Weissman later fell from the window and also died.

The driver, 22-year-old Rodrigo Cruz, is in police custody facing multiple charges including failure to stop at the scene of an accident, parole violation and open murder.