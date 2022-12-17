LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash.

The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11.

The girls’ father, Tavon Wilmer, urged people to keep their kids safe and not drink and drive.

“Every day I wake up I feel like a part of me is missing,” Wilmer said. “My kids didn’t deserve this.”

The night of the crash, the children’s aunt was driving, and was allegedly under the influence, when she struck a tree head-on. Their mother was in the passenger seat while it happened.

According to North Las Vegas police, neither girl was wearing age-appropriate child safety restraints at the time.

Rose and Taylor Wilmer (Credit: Wilma Wilmer)

Vigil held for Rose and Taylor Wilmer. (Photo: KLAS)

Parents in the area shared their concerns, as they said speeding and reckless driving seem to be all too frequent on their block.

“These people use this street as a cut through and they really don’t care,” Roy Woods, who lives in the neighborhood, said. “There needs to be some kind of speed bumps…or something to slow the traffic down.”

“I was at home and I heard the sirens,” Edward Caballero, another neighbor, said.

“This is not the first accident. It is the first fatal one that I know, but I’ve seen more accidents here simply because cars are speeding.”

The Wilmer family created a Cash App link for those who would like to help donate funds for the girls’ burials.

The girls’ father shared with 8 News Now that he doesn’t judge the mother of his children for what happened, and knows she loved their kids.