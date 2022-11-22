LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Emotions ran high, Tuesday evening as people gathered at The Center to honor the lives lost in a shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub shooting on Saturday. Five people died and 17 more were injured.

The Center, which is a community-based organization specifically for those who identify as LGBTQIA+, hosted the candlelight vigil. A moment of silence was held, and a candle was lit for each victim killed in the shooting.

“In a world where we should all have the right to be anything, why is it so hard for people to just let us be ourselves,” a speaker at the vigil said.

County officials who were in attendance made it known that they are allies within the community and proud of the work The Center continues to do.

“As a Clark County Commissioner, I want to make sure that we understand that the county stands with the LGBTQ+ community in times of difficulty like today,” Commissioner Justin Jones shared.

“This center is a beacon of hope for the LGBTQIA+ community and while I am here as an individual, I am also a mental health therapist and a trustee on the school board, and I council children of adolescence that are coming out to families who don’t have a place to go and speak,” CCSD District G Trustee, Linda Cavazos said.