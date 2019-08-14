Vigil for victim killed in alleged neighbor dispute

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A vigil was held in a North Las Vegas community Tuesday after a man was killed over the weekend.

Family and friends say 34-year-old Brian Mitchell was shot after a dispute with a neighbor. The incident happened at an apartment complex near Cheyenne and Simmons on Sunday night.

There is no one in custody and family and friends are left searching for answers.

“My baby was a good baby. He was a good child. He was great. He didn’t do anything to anyone. He was great and he was a strong guy,” mother Sandra Mitchell said. “He did a lot for everyone.”

If you have any information that could help police, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.