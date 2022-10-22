LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust storms so strong that vehicles struggled to maintain their lanes. Downed trees. Debris swirling on streets and sidewalks.

A tree partially blocks a parking lot at the Best Buy off South Rainbow Boulevard near Roy Horn Way. (Ryan Goodman/KLAS)

Viewers shared their video and photographs Saturday as the Las Vegas valley was hit by high winds. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for the valley and expanded it to California by early afternoon.

Dust blowing on the eastbound 215 Beltway near East Warm Springs Road.

On its Twitter page, the service said the winds started to build around 2 p.m., with its radar near Las Vegas “picking up several streams of dust blowing north into Clark County and northern Mohave County from eastern San Bernardino County.”

A drone captures the dust in the hovering over the northwest valley near Sante Fe Station. (Duncan Phenix/KLAS)

The high wind watch was expanded to include the California county, plus Interstates 15 and 40 and U.S. 95, the service said.