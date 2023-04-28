LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What were those mysterious lights Thursday over Las Vegas’ night sky?

Every so often, residents of the Las Vegas valley report such sightings and catch the sparkling illuminations on video. UFOs, perhaps? Military training? The speculation spreads.

Strange lights over Las Vegas. Apr. 27, 2023 (Image: KLAS)

Often, the bright glow can be traced to parachute flares and perhaps aviation training of some sort. Maybe Nellis Air Force Base or Creech Air Force Base is involved in some way.

A Nellis spokesperson Friday said no training was conducted over the valley the previoius night. So how to explain the video, shared by viewer Bill — he asked not to use his last name — who lives in the southeast valley, near West Horizon Parkway and Stephanie Street?

A view from the intersection of West Horizon Ridge Parkway and Stephanie Street. Thursday night’s video covered lights in the night sky, from the center to upper left of the photograph. (KLAS)

Bill said he was in his backyard when he noticed the lights in the sky northwest of his neighborhood and started to record. He thinks the lights were over the Strip and the old downtown area.

“I’ve seen tourist helicopters flying around the Strip before, but this was so much bigger and brighter,” he said. “At the end there, it looks like a plane might be coming in to land at the (Harry Reid International) airport.

“It was weird. The lights hung out for about five minutes or so, and then they were gone.”

Bill asked if 8 News Now had received any other reports of the lights. So, viewers and readers, what did you see? Let us know: gdymski@8newsnow.com