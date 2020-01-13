Vietnam vet from Reno gets Silver Star 50 years after battle

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Vietnam War veteran from Nevada has finally received a Silver Star he earned more than 50 years ago for his bravery and leadership protecting his platoon during battle.

First Lieutenant Andrew LePeilbet still remembers the day his men were pinned down by grenade and small-arms fire in 1969. The Reno resident didn’t know he had earned the Silver Star for his bravery until four years ago when he searched his name online.

Nevada’s governor presented LePeilbet with the award last month and named him veteran of the month.