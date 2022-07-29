LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A severe thunderstorm rolled through the Las Vegas Valley, drenching roads and some casino floors.

Videos shared with 8 News Now showed rain coming into several Las Vegas casinos, including Circa in downtown Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip.

Video from inside Circa showed rain pouring through a video screen in the casino’s sportsbook.

Video I received from an employee working near the sports book at Circa. Clean up after flooding that just occurred. You definitely don’t see this everyday. @8NewsNow #8NN



Courtesy: Dan Miller pic.twitter.com/CxmjHH78Rn — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) July 29, 2022

“A night we’ll never forget,” Circa owner Derek Stevens tweeted. “It’s Vegas. FYI we are open now and will be open tomorrow. I love Las Vegas.”

Several 8 News Now viewers shared videos of water coming through the ceiling at Planet Hollywood. In one video, a ceiling tile appeared to crash onto a gaming table below.

Video sent to @8NewsNow shows flooding inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip after severe thunderstorms moved through.



🎥: Ernie Gastelum pic.twitter.com/fF9kMa6p9B — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022

Another video showed flooding at the Linq garage off the Strip. The garage is a frequent flooding location due to its proximity to a flooding channel.

Las Vegas Metro police did not release any injuries as of midnight.

A rain gauge near the Strip recorded a total of about an inch of rain. Harry Reid International Airport, just off the Strip, reported one-third of an inch.