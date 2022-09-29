A still frame of video of the arrest of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, a convicted murderer who police say escaped his prison cell Friday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday.

Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then stopped by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers, who appear to check his ID before taking him into custody.

Duarte Herrera had been using the name Eric Martinez, which was what was listed on his ID card, according to sources at the transportation business.

Surveillance video also showed Duarte-Herrera buying his bus ticket on Tuesday afternoon for a route scheduled to leave to Tijuana on Wednesday night.

When Duarte-Herrera returned to the bus stop near Owens and Eastern Avenues on Wednesday evening to board, he was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Police had been alerted at around 9:30 p.m. to a man matching his description in the area, police said.

Duarte-Herrera had created a cardboard dummy to leave in his cell, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday. He used acid to help erode the area securing his cell window so he could climb out sometime Friday evening, according to sources.

8 News Now Investigators first reported about his escape around 11 a.m. Tuesday. NDOC officials released a statement at 1 p.m. that day confirming his escape on Tuesday. Later that day, they said he had actually escaped on Friday.

Duarte-Herrera is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of 24-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio. The victim died when a bomb hidden in a coffee cup exploded in a parking garage at the Luxor hotel in 2007.