Videos show police rescuing 6-month-old baby left in car outside casino

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video released Tuesday shows North Las Vegas police officers rescuing a 6-month-old baby from a car parked outside a casino.

Mitchell Hooks, 39, faces charges of child abuse/neglect and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle. Police say he left his son alone in the car at the Bighorn Casino around 9:45 p.m. on July 16.

Video shows Sgt. Becky Salkoff and Officer Osvaldo Cerda-Guzman arriving around 10:20 p.m., police said Tuesday. The videos also show the officers providing the child with water and EMTs caring to him.

The temperature outside at the time was 100 degrees. The boy was found when another customer heard him crying in the car and went to casino security, according to statements made to NLVPD.

When police arrived, they found security personnel at the car with the back door open and the child in a car seat. The front driver’s side window was rolled down about four inches, but the other windows were up.

“I made a mistake. I went in there, and I gambled,” Hooks reportedly told police.

Police provided the video with the child’s face blurred.