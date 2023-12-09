LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student’s violent assault on his Las Vegas teacher last year sparked security upgrades and a new law, and for the first time, videos of that day are being released.

Through a public records request, 8 News Now obtained surveillance video from inside Eldorado High School and bodycam footage showing the moments leading up to the arrest of 16-year-old Jonathan Garzia-Martinez.

The surveillance video dated April 7, 2022, shows Martinez-Garcia walking the hallways of Eldorado High School at 1:33 p.m.

He looks back at one point and stops in front of a classroom. He can’t enter and starts making his way back down the hall, but then turns around and the teacher pops her head out.

“Since it happened there hasn’t been a single night I haven’t dreamt of the attack,” Sade, the teacher who was viciously attacked, said in court.

Sade testified during Garcia-Martinez’s sentencing on June 29 of this year.

The video also shows her struggling with the teen and being pulled back into the room. That’s where prosecutors say Martinez-Garcia began his campaign of brutality on Sade.

“I would wake up in a new spot and position each time knowing that he’d just drag my limp, and near lifeless body to a different part of the classroom to do whatever he so chose to do with my body, as I lay unconscious. He’d beat my body so badly that I could no longer fight,” she said.

At 3:05 p.m. on April 7, he appears to leave the classroom with his head down and exits Eldorado High School. He was in that classroom for nearly an hour and a half.

“Sade remembers him saying why won’t you just die?” Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles said during sentencing.

Clark County School District Police Bodycam shows officers racing to find Garcia-Martinez later that day.

“Possible suspect sighting, he sees the suspect right outside of his residence right now,” was what the officer who eventually arrested Garcia-Martinez heard over the radio.

That school officer located the teen in a vehicle near Lind Lane and Bonanza Road, according to his bodycam.

“Hey, driver turn the car off. Turn the car off. Jonathan steps out of the car. You know why we’re here?” the CCSDPD officer said.

Gacia-Martinez responded, “No.” He was then placed into handcuffs.

He was also in a new set of clothes, his high school ROTC uniform.

A district judge sentenced Garcia-Martinez to 16 to 40 years in prison for that violent attack.