LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

Police released the videos Thursday, two days after Lynch’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Officers arrested Lynch, 36, was arrested after a traffic stop at Fairfield and West Utah avenues around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Marshawn Lynch before his arrest in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers said they found Lynch “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.”

The videos, which are essentially the same event records from different angles, show Lynch in the car with a door open and a tire missing from a wheel.

Police arrest Marshawn Lynch in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers then pull him out of the car and handcuff him. Officers noted he smelled of alcohol.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

Marshawn Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on Aug. 9, 2022. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

An attorney for Lynch had no comment when asked Tuesday.