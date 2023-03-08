LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you glanced at the night sky Tuesday, you probably got a nice view of the Worm Moon. 8NewsNow captured a time-lapse video of the full moon which is the final full moon of the winter season.

Its unusual name comes from Native American tribes who often named full moons to reflect to keep track of the seasons. The Worm Moon is when creatures, such as earthworms and larvae, leave their winter homes and reappear for spring.

“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” lists other names also used by Native Americans and Colonial settlers for March’s full moon such as Crow Moon, Eagle Moon, Snow Crust Moon, Sugar Moon, and Sap Moon.

April’s full moon will be the Pink moon which references a wild pink flower that is one of the first to bloom.