LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews remain on the scene of an early morning vehicle fire in the Spaghetti Bowl that is causing traffic delays on southbound I-15.

It was a frightening scene on the northbound U.S. 95 flyover to southbound I-15 when a car burst into flames around 5 a.m.

The fire was captured on RTC traffic cameras. The video shows Las Vegas Rescue & Fire crews arriving at the scene where the vehicle was fully engulfed. The car was at the end of the flyover near I-15 and that lane remains blocked to traffic.

There is no information about any occupants in the car, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.