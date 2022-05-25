MOHAVE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Body camera footage showed the aftermath of a crash involving a Mohave County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle while a K-9 was inside.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on May 12 near mile 23 on southbound I-15. The deputy arrived at the scene to help a trooper move a disabled vehicle from the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy parked behind the trooper’s vehicle and left to help direct traffic, leaving K-9 Brutus inside. Shortly after, a white Chevrolet van did not slow down or move over and crashed into the back of the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy had to climb a center divider to avoid being hit during the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The video also showed that after the crash, the deputy got Brutus out of his damaged vehicle, and the two were standing on the shoulder of the road while the deputy was directing traffic away. Cars continued to fly by, and troopers had to use their PA system to get them to move away.

Brutus was evaluated and diagnosed with some internal bruising and swelling in his abdomen. According to the sheriff’s office, he was shaken up and took a few days off to recuperate.

The sheriff’s office happily reported that Brutus was later back to his “normal, energetic self.”

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reminded viewers of the “Move Over” law, which was passed after an increase in the number of injuries and fatalities to police and emergency personnel while they were pulled over.