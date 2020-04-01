Video: The Tiger King and Rep. Dina Titus’ connection explained

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The top documentary miniseries: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has a connection to Rep. Dina Titus, who appears briefly in the popular show, seen posing for a photo while holding a baby tiger. As more and more people are home streaming and watching, the curiosity as to what Nevada’s congressional representative is doing on the true-crime series has grown.

8 News Now was able to break from serious topics about the current pandemic crisis the nation is facing and asked her about her small cameo in the top documentary.

Titus explained that baby tigers were brought to Capitol Hill as part of a bill she was sponsoring to prohibit the private ownership of big cats.

“I’ve got a 100% rating by the Humane Society, so I hope that comes through as well as that cute tiger that I’m holding,” said Titus.

For those who have not watched the documentary, Tiger King highlights the life of big cat breeder and zookeeper known as “Joe Exotic”, who ends up in federal prison for his role in an attempted murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Carole Baskin. Netflix has described him as a “mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer.”

This week, Netflix said the true-crime documentary series was the “most watched title in the country.”