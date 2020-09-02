Video: The Tea Terrace brings British custom to the Southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— It’s tea time in the Southwest part of the valley as a new English-style tearoom has opened in the area near Rainbow and the 215. It hopes to bring a little bit of British tradition to valley tea lovers.

The Tea Terrace is a new English-style tearoom and it opened a few days ago offering the traditional English tea time experience by serving finger sandwiches and desserts on an array of floral saucers and teacups that add to the traditional English-style setting.

The tearoom also has a kid’s menu and is able to host special events for children and adults, where everyone can dress up in ‘tea attire’ and socialize in the Tea Terrace’s delicate setting.

You can find an array of dainty pictures on their social media accounts which also offer tips on tea etiquette, for example, how to hold your teacup when your standing or sitting.

So, whether its high tea, morning tea, afternoon tea or anytime tea, if you love sipping on this hot herbal liquid that originated in China and was popularized in Britain hundreds of years ago, you will find your tea time joy at the Tea Terrace.

If you would like more information on the menu and location, visit The Tea Terrace on social media or on their website by clicking here.