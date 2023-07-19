LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicide investigators used images captured on surveillance cameras to help identify a man accused of killing another man on a pedestrian bridge Saturday afternoon.

Cecil Walls, 41, is facing an open murder charge in the death of David Danzinger on July 15. According to the arrest report, Danzinger called 911 from the pedestrian bridge at 900 North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Washington Avenue around 3 p.m.

Danzinger was found lying unconscious with blood on his face when Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrived at the pedestrian bridge. He was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The arrest report stated evidence at the scene consisted of apparent blood, a tent police with apparent blood, and a white plastic bag in the victim’s mouth.

Surveillance video shows Danzinger walking on the bridge with a man, pulling a shopping cart, following him. Video also shows what appears to be a fight. The man, later identified as Walls, grabs Danzinger and pulls him out of the camera’s view. Investigators took images from the video to nearby businesses where people identified the man as “Sosa” and later determined him to be Walls, the report said.

Witnesses told police, “Sosa” is “well known for his violent behavior.”

Walls was taken into custody the following evening. While being placed under arrest, police said Walls was uncooperative and rambled “I wasn’t there”, “these aren’t the clothes I was wearing yesterday”, and “I don’t murder anyone,” according to the documents.

Clark County coroner’s office stated Danzinger had lacerations and bruises on his head, abrasions on his neck, and bruising on his left tricep. Results from a radiological exam of his neck are pending.

Walls is in the Clark County Detention Center and booked for murder.