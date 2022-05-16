LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special show took place in the sky Sunday night when the “Super Blood Moon” went into a total eclipse.

During the eclipse, the entire moon fell within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to take on a reddish hue.

Lunar eclipse photographed in Henderson on May 15, 2022. (Credit: Tyler Leavitt)

The total eclipse started around 8:30 p.m. and took around 90 minutes. While the eclipse was visible for most of North and South America and other parts of the world, there was some cloud cover over southern Nevada that obscured some of the eclipse.

This was the first of two total lunar eclipses for 2022. The next will be on Nov. 8,