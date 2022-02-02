Video shows terrifying moments leading up to Henderson crash, driver facing 6 charges including DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dashcam video shows the terrifying moments leading up to a crash involving three vehicles in Henderson over the weekend. The driver who Henderson Police say caused the crash, is now facing several charges, including DUI, and this isn’t his first time being in trouble.

Chase Skenandore, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, following a crash that happened around 7:45 p.m. on Green Valley Parkway near Wigwam Parkway.

Scarlett Thompson’s dashcam captured the crash on video and shows the frightening seconds leading up to it. Thompson can be heard screaming in the video. She was frightened when she saw Skenandore’s truck racing up behind her car. The video then shows the truck swerving around her car and hitting another vehicle.

“It was a very strange feeling being in that kind of fear. I thought of like any possible escape route and there really wasn’t so my only real option was to keep driving and hope I don’t get too hurt or something,” Thompson said in an interview with 8 News Now I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy.

Skenandore, Chase (Henderson Police)

According to the Henderson Police arrest report, when officers arrived at the scene, the driver side airbags of Skenandore’s F-150 truck had deployed and Skenandore was helped out by medical responders at the scene. Skenandore appeared to be “heavily inebriated”, had difficulty keeping eyes open, his eyes appeared watery and blood shot and there was strong alcohol smell coming out of his truck and police note there was an open silver Coors beer can on the side of the driver door panel, the report says.

Police say Skenandore was “short, irritable and verbally uncooperative,” and he spat at police and firefighters several times.

Skenandore’s speech was “slow” and “deliberate” and had difficulty moving and was given a field sobriety test which he failed.

While he was being escorted to the patrol car, Skenandore turned and spat at an officer’s face, the report says.

Chase Skenandore (Henderson Police Department) Dashcam video (Scarlett Thompson)

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and three people suffered minor injuries. The dashcam video provided by Thompson was retrieved and uploaded by police as digital evidence.

Skenandnore was arrested in 2019 and pleaded guilty for reckless driving and had to attend DUI school.

He is now facing the following charges:

1 count of Driving Under the Influence

1 count of Battery on a Protected Person

1 count of Proof of Insurance Required

1 count of Open Alcoholic Container in Vehicle

1 count of Reckless Driving

1 count of Drive with Suspended Registration

Skenandore was booked at the Henderson Detention Center.