Video shows speeding car believed to be Henry Ruggs III moments before the deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New surveillance footage captures the intense speed a car believed to be that of Henry Ruggs III was driving just moments before the deadly crash that took the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

A memorial is growing for Tina Tintor near the scene of the crash as those who tried to help save her from her burning car are trying to heal from those traumatic moments.

8NewsNow Reporter Victoria Saha shared how strangers tried their best to rescue her before her vehicle burst into flames.

This surveillance video footage from the Vizcaya Apartments near the scene of the crash shows what a vehicle traveling 156 miles per hour looks like.

In the video, you can see just how fast the car Henry Ruggs III was believed to be driving was going, based on the speed of the other cars around that vehicle.

Police reports say, Alexander Hart, a security officer who was working at the complex that night, saw Ruggs’ car drive by the complex.

The report goes on to say, moments later, Hart says he heard the crash and got in his security car, heading in that direction.

Hart told police that as soon as he got on the scene he noticed Ruggs laying on the road. He then heard screams coming from Tina Tintor’s Toyota Rav 4 vehicle, according to the police report.

Hart says he jumped right into action to pull Tintor out of her Rav 4 as it burst into flames. The smoke and heat from the flames were too intense for Hart to get any closer, according to the report.

The security company says Hart is declining on-camera interviews due to “suffered something very traumatic,” and that he is angered by the details of the crash.

Another witness, Tony Rodriguez, happened to be driving by, according to the report. He says he stopped and grabbed Tintor to try and pull her out of her vehicle, but said that she was stuck.

Rodriguez was also overcome by the smoke and heat from the fire and had to back away.

When fire officials responded, they found Tintor and her dog dead.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

The district attorney says Ruggs could face even more charges related to his girlfriend’s injury and a gun that was in the car, according to police.

8NewsNow Reporter Victoria Saha spoke to people who stopped by the memorial who say they are angry as well because this tragedy could have been prevented.