Video shows packed pool party in Missouri, despite social distancing recommendations

Video Courtesy: Jodi Akins, KTVK
MISSOURI (CNN) — Social distancing was out the window at a holiday pool party in Missouri on Saturday.
Video posted to social media shows a crowd of people packing a swimming pool near the Lake of the Ozarks.
The video, captured by CNN affiliate KTVK, shows partying and mingling, but not at a six-foot distance.
Missouri’s reopening plan, announced earlier in May, says that social distancing is still a must.
While coronavirus does not spread in water, staying six-feet apart is particularly important at pools because swimmers don’t wear face masks.
In the neighboring Arkansas, several people contracted the virus after going to a high school pool party.