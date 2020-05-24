Video shows packed pool party in Missouri, despite social distancing recommendations

by: CNN Newsource

Video Courtesy: Jodi Akins, KTVK

MISSOURI (CNN) — Social distancing was out the window at a holiday pool party in Missouri on Saturday.

Video posted to social media shows a crowd of people packing a swimming pool near the Lake of the Ozarks.

The video, captured by CNN affiliate KTVK, shows partying and mingling, but not at a six-foot distance.

Missouri’s reopening plan, announced earlier in May, says that social distancing is still a must.

While coronavirus does not spread in water, staying six-feet apart is particularly important at pools because swimmers don’t wear face masks.

In the neighboring Arkansas, several people contracted the virus after going to a high school pool party.

