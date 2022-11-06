LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tabloid website TMZ says it has a new video from February that shows NFL running back Alvin Kamara “violently” punching a man in a Strip hotel.

Kamara is facing battery charges in Las Vegas Justice Court and a $10 million civil suit in an episode at The Cromwell on Feb. 5, one day after the NFL’s Pro Bowl was held at Allegiant Stadium.

A civil lawsuit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. (District court/KLAS)

Darnell Greene, of Houston, filed the civil suit in New Orleans. Accused with Kamara, of the New Orleans Saints, of taking part in the assault are three players from the Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, according to the suit.

The grainy video at TMZ.com purports to show Kamara punching someone and then a slew of bodies being pushed into an elevator.

The suit by Greene says the altercation happened after he and Kamara argued outside the elevator at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub in The Cromwell.