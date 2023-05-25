LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bodycam footage shows the moments leading up to a North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting that left one woman dead.

On May 16 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of several people stabbed at a residence in the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive near MLK Boulevard and Gowan Road. When officers arrived they found a 45-year-old victim sitting in front of the residence, police said.

Bodycam video shows the moments leading up to a North Las Vegas officer shooting (NLVPD/KLAS)

While the officers questioned the victim, 43-year-old Felicia Guzman, of North Las Vegas, came out of the house and approached the officers while holding what appeared to be a knife up near her head, police body camera footage showed.

The officers repeatedly told Guzman to put the knife down, however, Guzman continued to walk toward the officers while holding the knife, the video showed. The officers then shot Guzman and placed her under arrest, police said.

Bodycam video shows the moments leading up to a North Las Vegas officer shooting (NLVPD/KLAS)

Guzman was taken to University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Guzman had several past criminal charges dating back to 2007 including conspiracy to commit burglary and battery with substantial bodily harm, police said.

Felicia Guzman, 43, of North Las Vegas (NLVPD)

Past criminal charges for Felicia Guzman, 43, of North Las Vegas (NLVPD)

The officers involved in the shooting were identified Thursday as Sgt. Becky Salkoff, who has been with the NLVPD since 2004, and Officer Caitlyn Ebert who has been with the department since 2017. Both officers fired three shots.

Salkoff and Ebert were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said that a butcher knife and a pocket knife were recovered at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Butcher knife and pocket knife recovered at the scene of a North Las Vegas officer shooting (NLVPD)

Police did not alert the public for more than 5 hours after the shooting on May 16.

Police released a video about the incident and did not hold a news conference, prohibiting reporters from asking any questions.