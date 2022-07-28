LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police released video Thursday of security personnel and police rescuing a puppy left in a car parked at Las Vegas Strip casino with its mouth taped shut and as temperatures inside the vehicle reached triple digits.

Raul Carbajal, 50, of Corona Del Mar, California, faces a charge of animal abuse, 8 News Now first reported last week. The dog, a 3-month-old puppy, was found inside the car, which was parked in the direct sunlight on the garage’s top floor, police said.

The video shows police putting Carbajal into handcuffs.

Officers responded to a report of an animal in distress at a parking garage at the Bellagio hotel around 3 p.m. on July 20. Hotel security was able to remove the puppy from the car by climbing through the vehicle’s sunroof, they said.

The temperature inside the car was nearly 108 degrees, police said. The animal was left without food, water, or air conditioning.

Carbajal had posted bond by Thursday and was due in court next week. Police documents indicate the dog did not die in the incident.