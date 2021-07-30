Video shows Las Vegas police officers rescuing dogs from hot car; 1 pet euthanized from heat stroke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera video from Las Vegas Metropolitan police shows officers rescuing three dogs from a hot car last week.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Walmart at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road, police said. The SUV had its windows halfway down with three dogs – two pugs and one German shepherd — inside.

A customer first alerted a security guard who then called Metro police, they said. Police then identified the owner of the car, Sia Yean, of Las Vegas, when she returned to the car after shopping.

Video shows the dogs were left in the car for at least 49 minutes, an arrest report said. The outside temperature at the time was 96 degrees.

One of the pugs began to have seizures and was euthanized, police said.

Sia faces three charges of animal abuse.