LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s fire cams caught the dramatic rise of smoke as the Goose Fire took off in the northeastern corner of the state.

Inciweb pages have been built for the following fires in Elko County.



Corta Fire: 8,014 acres, 5% containedhttps://t.co/MQM5vaJ6pj



Goose Fire: 6,698 acres, 5% containedhttps://t.co/f1GCTALtiB



Shafter Fire: 4,300 acres, 5% containedhttps://t.co/dGWfcshCZR#wildfire pic.twitter.com/BnaE8GliKU — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) August 6, 2019

The three largest fires burning in the state are all in Elko County:

Corta – 8,014 acres

Goose – 6,698 acres

Shafter – 4,300 acres

The Corta fire was caused by lightning and is burning in the Ruby Mountains. The causes of the Goose and Shafter fires are unknown at this time.