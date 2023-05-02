LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A street takeover Sunday, also known as a sideshow, resulted in four people being shot, one of which is still in critical condition at an area hospital, police say.

On Sunday at approximately 2:17 a.m., dispatchers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting near Bermuda and Pilot roads in south Las Vegas at a street takeover.

When officers arrived, they said they noted vehicles leaving the area. First responders were notified that four victims who had been shot had arrived at area hospitals.

Investigators determined a man had attempted to get into a vehicle when he was confronted. Detectives say a physical altercation began that ended in gunfire from multiple people. One person who was shot remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD detectives at (702) 828-8639. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at (702) 385-5555 or online via their website.