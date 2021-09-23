Video showing CCSD officer restraining student by his neck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video shows school officers trying to restrain a student by his neck after an altercation during lunch on Wednedsay.

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 22, during lunchtime where a fight broke out. According to a parent, who sent us the video, it shows a Clark County School District police officer had his arm around the side of a student’s neck. “What I see is a child on the ground in a chokehold by an adult is what I see,” Karina Singer said.

Singer’s daughter was waiting in line at lunch when a fight broke out and a student was being restrained by a CCSD police officer.

“It doesn’t look good any video with an officer around the neck area its sensitive time regards to policing,” David Kohlmeir, former Henderson and NYPD police officer said.

‘It looks like he’s trying to take the person into custody and that’s when he landed on the floor when they were trying to tussle around in general to me I don’t think there was any intent to try to hurt the student that was there,” Kohlmeir added.

Chokehold sare banned. Officers are allowed to use what is called a “lateral vascular neck restaurant” in limited circumstances. That is when either the life of the officer or another person is in danger. It is not allowed if the person is being assaultive.

In a statement from CCSD police, they say that this was not an LVNR and all producers were followed. “Initial reports indicate employees involved followed procedures to calm and protect an individual who was involved in an altercation and who continued to physically assault employees working to deescalate the situation. All CCSDPD policies and procedures were being followed, if needed appropriate administrative actions will be taken. ”

But Singer believes that the video is still disturbing and the CCSD officer could have done better. “You don’t see see the child is fighting or resisting.”

We don’t yet know what happened directly before that video started. CCSD police were not aware of this situation until it was bought to his attention by us.