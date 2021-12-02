VIDEO: Same man pulls another ATM through business wall, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police have connected a new ATM theft with three other ATM thefts in the Las Vegas valley.

Investigators say the man seen in the new video is the same person seen in a previous video showing a similar style of ATM theft.

The video shows a man entering a business through a broken window on a door. He then ties a strap or rope around the ATM. The rope is already attached to a truck that he gets in and drives off, ripping a large hole in the wall of the business.

At this time police are not identifying this business, or where it is located. A timestamp on one of the videos shows the time of 3:47 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The previous ATM theft video was from Thursday, Nov. 11.

Police say, “The suspect is believed to be responsible for at least four events that have taken place

since Oct. 27.”

The truck is described as a 2007-2012 silver or gray 2-door Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact Southeast Area

Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime

Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers home page.