Video released shows man accused of shooting officer firing his weapon near police and protesters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surveillance video of the moment Edgar Samaniego allegedly shot Officer Shay Mikalonis while he was patrolling on the Las Vegas Strip was released Thursday.

Samaniego, who was in court Tuesday, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a gun in a prohibited area.

One of the main pieces of evidence in the case is the surveillance video. It shows Samaniego walking on Circus Circus Drive from Las Vegas Boulevard, “The suspect looked over his left shoulder, pulled an object out of the right side of his pants, turned to the left, aimed and fired in the direction of the officers,” according to his arrest report.

Officer Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head last week while attempting to take a protester into custody on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Samaniego’s arrest report, he was not part of the protest. He happened to be staying the nearby Travelodge and fired into the crowd hitting Mikalonis.

Samaniego initially told police he was in his hotel room with his girlfriend at the Travelodge but later admitted he went outside because people at the protest were causing problems. He claimed he fired his gun to scare the protesters away, the report said.

The arrest report also stated that a security guard in the parking lot of the Travelodge witnessed the shooting and positively identified Samaniego as the man who fired the weapon.

Police did locate a FC Luger 9 mm cartridge case from the area where Samaniego shot, and two more matching cartridges from the landing in front of his room. The 9 mm gun was found under a mattress in the Samaniego’s room, the report said.

When police asked Samaniego, during an interview, if he intended to shoot an officer, he said he didn’t know officers were there and that he had a bad eye and could’t see very far. He also denied knowing where the gun was he used to fire the shots.

Samaniego’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 30 at 9 a.m.