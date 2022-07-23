LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base is officially halfway through with more than 30 units from across the Department of Defense participating in the exercise.

The Air Force has shared aerial video footage of F-16 Fighting Falcons being flown during the exercise.

The Red Flag 22-3 exercise gives aircrews an opportunity to experience advanced and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment in order to better their ability to complete missions and return home safely. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, and space and cyber operators to support these missions within the same tactical environment.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 64th Aggressors Squadron takes off during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 14, 2022. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile Combat Employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

Aircrew from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base taxi down the flightline in an F-15E Strike eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 14, 2022. The 336th Fighter Squadron is one of more than 30 units from across the Department of Defense, participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to Nellis Air Force Base taxies down the flightline during Red Flag 22-3 operations at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 14, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 provides realistic combat training while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Bell)

The exercise is taking place at the Nevada Test and Training Range, located north of Las Vegas. The range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area, containing more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

The Red Flag 22-3 exercise is set to last until July 29 with a noise advisory being in place until then.